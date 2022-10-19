Skip to main content
Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool host West Ham United on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping to build on the positive momentum they have built up over the past week when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.

Klopp saw his team destroy Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League last Wednesday before they saw off rivals Manchester City in a closely fought contest on Sunday.

David Moyes' Hammers are just two points behind Liverpool however so it's another game the Reds need to win as they continue to try and make up ground at the top of the table.

Liverpool will face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:30pm ET

Pacific time: 11:30am PT

Central time: 1:30pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:00am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:30am AEST (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

