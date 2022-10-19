Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping to build on the positive momentum they have built up over the past week when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.
Klopp saw his team destroy Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League last Wednesday before they saw off rivals Manchester City in a closely fought contest on Sunday.
David Moyes' Hammers are just two points behind Liverpool however so it's another game the Reds need to win as they continue to try and make up ground at the top of the table.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:30pm ET
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:00am IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 4:30am AEST (Thursday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT+1
Where to Watch / Live Stream
You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel.
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.
