Liverpool v Wolverhampton | One Player To Sign | Christian Eriksen

Liverpool's midfield troubles are, by now, well documented. Injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain have left the team extremely thin in that area of the pitch.

The injury to Thiago in particular leaves a gaping hole in the creativity department. If you could sign any player from United for this game who could inject some quality into the middle of the pitch who better than the Danish mastermind Christian Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen

After two successive draws in the first two weeks of the season, Liverpool could use some additional chances in front of goal.

Christian Eriksen created the most chances for Brentford last season and was third in chances created in the Premier League. 

He currently leads Manchester United in passes made with 129 through the first two games and 177 minutes. That equates to 0.73 chances per minute.

Whoever lines up in midfield for us this week against United will have their hands full trying to curb the creative playmaker.

Another draw or an unthinkable loss would see Liverpool fans screaming for a midfield signing before the Transfer window slams shut on Sep 1st. 

