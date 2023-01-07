Liverpool v Wolves: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

Liverpool face Julen Lopetegui's Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups for the clash.

Early Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference that due to the gap in-between Liverpool's fixtures, he is not expecting to rotate heavily against Julen Loptegui's Wolves.

New signing Gody Gakpo is in in contention to start and the German will be able to call upon skipper Jordan Henderson once more who has returned to training after missing the defeat against the Bees due to concussion protocols.

There was some hope that James Milner and Roberto Firmino would return following their muscle injuries but neither were pictured in training on Thursday so it may still be too soon for the injured pair.

Virgil van Dijk is missing with a hamstring issue with Klopp confirming he is likely to be sidelined for a 'few weeks'.

Long term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still out injured and not available.

Early Wolves Team News

Lopetegui will check on Daniel Podence who was substituted at half-time in Wolves' last Premier League outing against Aston Villa with a knock.

Boubacar Traore is ruled out however and he joins Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic on the sidelined.

New signing from Atletico Madrid, Matheus Cunha, could be in line for his debut.

