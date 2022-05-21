Liverpool v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds start the final game of the season a point behind leaders Manchester City who host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:00pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:00am ET
Pacific time: 08:00am PT
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 8:30pm
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:00am (Sunday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm GMT +1
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock and Universo.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.
