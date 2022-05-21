Liverpool v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds start the final game of the season a point behind leaders Manchester City who host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:00am ET

Pacific time: 08:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 8:30pm

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm GMT +1

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.

