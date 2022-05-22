Liverpool v Wolves | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Title Race Decider | Can Salah Hold Off Son For The Golden Boot?

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the vital facts and statistics ahead of the match.

The Reds start the game a point behind leaders Manchester City knowing only a victory can given them a chance of winning the title but will be reliant on Pep Guardiola's team dropping points at home to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Key Facts & Stats

Liverpool are looking to pick up an 11th consecutive win against Wolves and a fifth consecutive Premier League double.

No Liverpool player has ever scored a hattrick against Wolves.

The Reds have come out on top in 17 of the last 19 meetings at Anfield against Wolves.

If Sadio Mane scores in the match, he will become the first Liverpool player to score on the final day in four consecutive seasons since Ronald Orr who achieved the feat between 1908 and 1911.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to secure the golden boot and heads into the final day one goal ahead of Son Heung-Min on 22 goals.

The Egyptian also has the most assists in the Premier League with 13. Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold is just one assist behind however with Andrew Robertson on 10.

A clean sheet guarantees Alisson Becker at least a share of the Golden Glove as he sits tied on 20 with Manchester City stopper Ederson.

Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League this season, the only team that can boast an unblemished home record.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 33 matches in all competitions.

All facts and statistics are sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

