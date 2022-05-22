Skip to main content
Liverpool v Wolves: Predicted XI Emerges Online | Alexander-Arnold, Salah & Mane To Return?

As Liverpool prepare to take on Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday a starting XI has emerged online suggesting that a number of players will return to the lineup.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes in midweek as his team ran out 2-1 winners against Southampton to make sure they go into the final day just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah missed the match against the Saints with injuries picked up in the FA Cup final but both were pictured in full training on Friday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane were also rested for the visit to St Mary’s and are expected to return as per the predicted XI from Anfield Watch.

The publication predict Klopp will make seven changes as he looks to overturn the deficit on Pep Guardiola’s team but will be relying on a favour from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Predicted XI

