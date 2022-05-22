Liverpool v Wolves | Premier League | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Van Dijk & Salah Start From Bench
Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League's final match of the season this afternoon trying to topple Manchester City to win the title and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.
Jurgen Klopp's team start the day a point behind leaders City and Pep Guardiola's team also hold a six-goal advantage in terms of goal difference over the Reds.
City host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad knowing that a victory will be enough to secure the title.
Any slip up though could see Liverpool capitalise but they will need to make sure they get the victory against Bruno Lage's team at Anfield.
Klopp has rung the changes after resting a number of players midweek for the 2-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary's.
