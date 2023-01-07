Skip to main content
Liverpool v Wolves: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

IMAGO / Colorsport



All the key details as Liverpool face Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield in the FA Cup 3rd round on Saturday looking for a good start to their campaign as they look to retain the trophy they won back in May.

FA Cup

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference that due to the gap in-between Liverpool's fixtures, he is not expecting to rotate heavily against Julen Loptegui's Wolves.

New signing Gody Gakpo is in in contention to start and the German will be able to call upon skipper Jordan Henderson once more who has returned to training after missing the defeat against the Bees due to concussion protocols.

There was some hope that James Milner and Roberto Firmino would return following their muscle injuries but neither were pictured in training on Thursday so it may still be too soon for the injured pair.

Virgil van Dijk is missing with a hamstring issue with Klopp confirming he is likely to be sidelined for a 'few weeks'.

Long term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still out injured and not available.

Wolves Team News

Lopetegui will check on Daniel Podence who was substituted at half-time in Wolves' last Premier League outing against Aston Villa with a knock.

Boubacar Traore is ruled out however and he joins Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic on the sidelined.

New signing from Atletico Madrid, Matheus Cunha, could be in line for his debut.

Matheus Cunha
Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4 and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

