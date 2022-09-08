Liverpool v Wolves: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are in need of a win to ensure they don't lose any further ground at the top of the table when they take on Wolves on Saturday.
It has been a slow start to the season for the Reds which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches.
Wolves, under Bruno Lage, have taken six points from their opening six games but will feel that they have deserved more.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7.30pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
