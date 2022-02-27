Flashback: Liverpool Vs. Chelsea | EFL Cup Final Build-up | January Meeting Serves Up Premier League Classic At the Bridge

When these two teams last faced off, fireworks flew as the two title hopefuls drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The build-up to the match was massive as both teams were looking to make a statement and reduce the gap on league leaders Manchester City. From the opening whistle, both teams traded blows. Liverpool, however, landed the first punch - and quickly made the most of their advantage.

After just nine minutes, Sadio Mané, who had gone nine matches without scoring, rounded Edouard Mendy and slotted home to make it 1-0 following an awful attempted headed clearance from Travoh Chalobah.

Sixteen minutes later Trent Alexander-Arnold played a twenty-yard ball to Mohamed Salah, who took a touch into the box, side-stepped past Marcos Alonso, and beat Mendy at his near post to make it 2-0 after just 25 minutes.

With Liverpool looking like they were going to run away with it, up stepped Mateo Kovacic in the 41st minute, whose beautifully struck volley from outside of the box gave Caoimhin Kelleher no chance. 2-1.

Just three minutes later N'golo Kanté played a ball in behind to Christian Pulisic, who chested the ball down and unleashed a lofted shot, beating Kelleher to make it 2-2 right before halftime.

However, despite an electric start to the match, neither side were able to regain momentum in the second-half.

It was clear the emotions of the first started to wear on players as play turned a little lethargic, with both teams happy to settle for a draw in the end.

