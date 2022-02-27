Liverpool Vs. Chelsea | Carabao Cup Final Build-up | Key Battles | Luis Diaz To Run Cesar Azpilicueta Ragged?

Liverpool are in their first League Cup final since 2015/16. They take on Chelsea later today.

The Reds last lifted the trophy in 2011/12 and are currently the record winners with eight successes.

To make it nine, players will have to win individual battles up and down the pitch. Two stand out:

IMAGO / Xinhua

Mohamed Salah v Antonio Rudiger

At present few would argue that Mohamed Salah is the best footballer in the world. However, plenty of credit to Antonio Rudiger for his own form this season amidst speculation over where his long-term future may lie.

Given the pace possessed by Salah and indeed the entire Liverpool frontline, Rudiger - the quickest defender at Thomas Tuchel's disposal - will have to be alert to the threat posed at all times.

Likely to start on the left-hand side of three central defenders, if the Egyptian King can get the better of the German ace then Klopp's side could run riot.

Salah has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Luis Diaz v Cesar Azpilicueta

Contrary to the battle between Salah and Rudiger, this is a duel between the unknown entity and Chelsea's most experienced operator.

Whilst experience brings about a certain know-how, the searing speed and relentlessness of Diaz's running seems almost certain to test Azpilicueta to the maximum.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Should the Colombian win the early face-offs, this has the potential to be a key area of attack for Liverpool and a very long afternoon for the Spanish defender.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook