Liverpool Vs. Chelsea | Match Prediction | EFL Cup Final | Salah On Song | Liverpool's Strength And Depth To Come To Fore At Wembley?

Liverpool clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final tomorrow, primed and ready to fight for the first piece of domestic silverware this season.

The two sides traded blows at both Anfield and Stamford Bridge earlier this season, but could not be separated on either occasion.

All indications point towards a closely contested final.

Stamford Bridge: Chelsea vs. Liverpool - Diogo Jota, Trevoh Chalobah, James Milner, and Sadio Mané. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Liverpool in a good moment

Liverpool surprised many in January. Despite missing Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta, and Mohamed Salah due to international commitments, the Reds clawed their way back into title contention, closing the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points.

In their absence, the Reds won six out of five in all competitions.

Luis Díaz also joined the ranks in January, adding yet another dimension to a stacked forward line. Jurgen Klopp has options, options galore - a welcome luxury.

Roberto Firmino, however, has been ruled out with injury. Diogo Jota is in contention following an ankle ligament issue.

Diaz, Mane, Salah are all likely to start.

In the blue corner...

Chelsea's form since the turn of the year has been spotty. £100m striker Romelu Lukaku's form has been a source of frustration pretty much all season. But victory in the Club World Cup will have given the squad a much-needed boost heading into the business end of the campaign.



Injuries picked up by Mateo Kovačić and Hakim Ziyech in the win against Lille on Tuesday are not thought to be severe enough to keep them out of Sunday’s squad.

Reece James, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi could all feature at the weekend.

Chelsea might not be in flying form, but they are European Champions for a reason.

Predictions

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Liverpool players celebrate. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Despite the last meeting between these two being a blistering affair, I expect a cagey final.

Liverpool and Chelsea have experience of winning major trophies in recent years, so Tuchel and Klopp's sides will both be confident - that is what makes it such an exciting and intriguing final.

Liverpool have are the slight favourites, though, and deserve to be. The Reds could not be in better form, and I see Salah's potency in front of goal winning the day.

Score Prediction: Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2

Goal Scorers: Mohamed Salah x 2

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

