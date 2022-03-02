Liverpool vs Norwich City | FA Cup 5th Round Build-up | The Canaries' Season So Far

Tonight brings us yet another Liverpool-Norwich City encounter. Here is a breakdown of the latter's season up to this point:

League Form

Twenty-six games in, Norwich sit rock bottom of the Premier League, having won just four times and conceding fifty-five goals in the process (only Leeds United have leaked more).

Coupled with the defense frailties, Norwich lack clinical edge, registering fifteen goals all season. Their top scorer is Teemu Pukki (6 goals).

Long-serving manager Daniel Farke parted ways after a string of defeats before Christmas, ending his four-year tenure.

Farke won two Championship titles but struggled to find a winning formula in England's top division. Current head coach Dean Smith replaced the German in November.

New Manager

Since his arrival, Smith has employed a system not far derived from his time at Aston Villa. 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3 are his systems of choice.

The Englishman had a largely successful reign at the midland club and was arguably unfortunate to be dismissed earlier this term. Despite initial struggles, the Canaries would be silly to lose faith in their new boss.

Indeed, Smith's appointment has bought with it an upturn in form (of sorts). Three of Norwich's four wins this season have come under his stewardship, as has a cup run.

Can the Canaries escape relegation?

Any hope of survival for Smith's Canaries rests upon if they can collect enough points against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Norwich, in 20th, and Everton, in 17th, are separated by five points, although the latter has two games in hand.

The Canaries have won ten of their seventeen points from teams in the current bottom six. To reach the 40-point mark, they will need to win twelve points (out of the fifteen left on offer) in fixtures against these six teams.

Smith will be aware of this, although I am sure they will be a formidable opponent in the midweek fixture, he will likely have his eyes on survival.

What we say:

The loss of midfielder Todd Cantwell and the sporadic displays of young striker Adam Idah suggest their goal drought may continue.

I do, however, believe that Smith will succeed at the club. Their struggle to maintain Premier League status may be a result of growing disparities of wealth rather than their failings. Bear in mind their close competitor Everton, seventeenth at the time of writing, have spent over £500million in the last five years...

Norwich have had a tough season so far and will have to dig incredibly deep to steer their ship away from disaster. However, the disaster may not be a complete disaster. Their new appointment should have a positive impact in the long run and is experienced in the Championship.

