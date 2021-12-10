Match Preview: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

It's the one Liverpool fans have been waiting for since Steven Gerrard was confirmed as Aston Villa manager in November: the return of the Huyton hero is upon us.

There will be no real time for sentiments though, for either team. Liverpool are searching for a seventh successive victory in all competitions in order to mount pressure on league leaders Man City, who sit just a point above The Reds.

For Villa, their rejuvenation under Gerrard will seek to continue in their quest for four wins in five games; the Villans have only dropped points against Liverpool's Premier League rivals Man City since Gerrard has been at the helm.

The Reds are in a buoyant mood after Divock Origi's last minute antics saw Liverpool overcome Wolves in the final minute of their previous PL game.

Origi would score the winner again three days later in a 2-1 win over AC Milan and Liverpool became the first ever English club to win all of their Champions League group games; another record broken for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Liverpool have now scored in 25 successive Premier League games after Origi's winner last time out IMAGO / Sportimage

Aston Villa overcame Gerrard's former boss' Leicester City 2-1 with a brace from centre back Ezri Konsa. Brendan Rodgers' Foxes looked to have the better of Villa in the first half before Gerrard's side came out and changed their style of play to get a much deserved win on Sunday.

At Anfield there will no doubt be a warm, welcoming and rapturous reception for the former Liverpool messiah, but at the blow of the refs whistle, all niceties are nulled.

Liverpool Team News

The Reds had the luxury of rotating most of their squad in midweek away in Milan; Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips (both of whom were excellent) played at the heart of defence whilst Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas took to the flanks. Virgil van Dijk didn't travel and the regular starting back four didn't feature.

Nat Phillips actually finished the game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his pocket and a broken cheekbone to boot, Phillips will now be out with the injury until the New Year.

Expect van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to all feature in this important fixture.

Liverpool's defence was reinforced in Milan, seeing the return of Joe Gomez to the substitute bench; a welcomed addition to the squad as Liverpool look to put their defensive woes of last season firmly behind them.

Naby Keita also returned to the squad and got some minutes under his belt as a second half substitute. The Guinean has played well this season when he has featured, he will be hoping he can fight his way back in to the team and prove to be the inexorable midfield presence The Reds need with a congested run of games to play until Keita leaves for AFCON.

Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliot (ankle) remain out for Liverpool but Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have created a beautiful triumvirate in the middle of the park.

Their creativity and control in the midfield has the Liverpool front line purring and allows the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson to roam forwards freely, knowing the three switch and fill in for the relentless full backs.

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal in all competitions against Milan in the week and it's not even Christmas yet. The Egyptian King could very well be on his way to break his own goal scoring record this season if he carries on in the same vain.

Salah though, hasn't just scored goals, he has laid on nine assists for his teammates too in the league, a trait that he has developed and built in to his ever growing repertoire making him without a shadow of a doubt, the best player in the world.

Sadio Mane featured in midweek but never got out of third gear in honesty (although many wouldn't have wanted him to stretch himself too far in a dead rubber anyway!). The Senegalese superman is in fine form this campaign scoring seven in the league and will look to extend his record against The Villans, having scored eight goals in eight matches against them in all competitions,

Mane scored the Premier League's fastest ever hattrick against Aston Villa in 2015 in his Southampton days and will look to get closer to Mo Salah's 13 goals in the league in the Golden Boot race.

Diogo Jota was left out of the matchday squad versus Milan too, but due to injury; the best Portuguese player in the PL could have extended his fine goalscoring form against former side Wolves last week but for some brave defending from ex-Red Conor Coady.

Jota’s absence was due to ‘feeling something’ and has not yet trained this week, meaning his involvement is in doubt.

The 'pressing monster' has added an extra dimension in the Liverpool attack this season in Firmino's absence, and Konsa/Mings will not want the ball at their feet for too long when faced against Jota, a man who finds himself on average pressing 22 times a game.

Roberto Firmino is back in training for Liverpool and could feature from the bench this weekend as he builds up his fitness levels for an all important January, where Mane and Salah leave for AFCON.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahim Konate may feel hard done by this time around by perhaps being on the bench after some decent performances, but there will be plenty of time for the rotated players to shine in the busy schedule ahead.

‘I celebrated at Mainz with Dortmund like a crazy devil. Stevie is allowed to do that tomorrow. Let's just hope he has no reason to do so!’ Klopp on Gerrard

Aston Villa Teams News

Steven Gerrard's presence to this Villa side continues to be shown each week. They are a side who are aggressive, energetic, direct and ruthless in their play, mirroring the exact player Gerrard was in his prime for The Reds.

Most Liverpool fans will have kept a close eye on their managers progress since his arrival at the Midlands club, many would have been impressed with what they have seen so far.

Matty Cash has been an exciting player to watch over the past few seasons: he is capable of roaming forwards, creating chances and has an attacking prowess too, the Polish internationals battle against the Liverpool's full backs will be an intriguing sub-plot to the fixture.

“The noise is for other people to get excited about. For me, it’s about preparing the team in the best way I can, to try and get a positive result for Aston Villa.” Steven Gerrard on Anfield return

Free scoring Konsa will likely partner Tyrone Mings: both players are strong, quick and intelligent who the Liverpool attackers will have to work hard against if they are to find any joy in breaking in between the pair.

Aston Villa have scored a league-high 10 goals from a set-piece situation this season and the duo will have to watched closely from free-kicks and corners if The Reds do not wish to fall victim to this impressive statistic extending.

Matt Targett could come back in to the team for ex-Manchester United man Ashley Young at left back, if fully recovered from his head injury.

John McGinn will look to further impress and impact the game in midfield for Villa; the Scotsman has been in great form this season and will look to create and expose any gaps in midfield to feed the venomous Ollie Watkins in attack.

Douglas Luiz will look to anchor the midfield but the Brazilian can also bang from distance, the tough tackling 6 will want to control the midfield for Villa and act as the third centre back against a potent Liverpool attack.

Ollie Watkins scored a memorable hattrick in Villa's 7-2 demolishing over Liverpool last season (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The aforementioned Ollie Watkins is a player I personally can not keep my eyes off, the Englishman has been in fine form for his club and surely is not far away from a regular starting spot for Southgate's England team either.

Whilst he has only scored four goals in 13 PL appearances, his persistence and unabated energy creates chances for others and his aggressive pressing puts defenders under pressure (sounds like a certain Si Senor).

His evolution under Gerrard is something to watch out for in future weeks as Gerrard transform the 25-year-old in to what can no doubt be a goal scoring and pressing machine.

"Yes, absolutely. The only thing is when is the right moment for that. I think it will definitely happen and that is good for everybody." Klopp when asked if Gerrard will be Liverpool manager one day

Former Red, Danny Ings, remains a doubt of being in the starting XI but has a good chance of making it on the bench after his hamstring injury. Another former Red who is due a good ovation this weekend.

Leon Bailey, Trezeguet, and Bertrand Traore will not be making it into the squad due to their respective injuries.

A victory in this game would make Steven Gerrard the first Aston Villa manager in 23 years to win his first two Premier League away games.

Summary

There is every reason to be romantic about sport, and especially football. These moments, like the one we are about to witness this weekend, is what makes sport so inspiringly beautiful.

Sentiment will cease to remain any further than the first kick of the ball, and as Steven Gerrard rightly stated, he is coming to Anfield to win.

Jurgen Klopp will look to continue his march towards Premier League glory, regardless of who he faces in the opposition dugout.

For his Liverpool team, three points is the only thought in his master-mind.

Villa have conceded four goals in the past four games, Gerrard still has work to do in that department and although the rear-guard looks far sturdier than when Dean Smith was reigning, Klopp and co. must surely be relishing the front three getting on the score sheet once again this weekend.

Villa have conceded an average of 0.97 expected goals against (xGA) across Gerrard's four matches, a vast improvement from the 1.66 they were allowing under Dean Smith. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in their last seven games against Aston Villa and have managed six victories during this run.

The Reds are the top scorers in the league with 44 goals already and could go to the top of the Christmas tree with a victory at Anfield should City drop any points against Wolves.

The Liverpool legend is due back at Anfield for the first time as a manager and he faces one of the world's best in Jurgen Klopp. Villa are no doubt a team that will be going places in the near future, but Liverpool fans will be hoping this is one game where Gerrard does not shine at the place he called home for so many wonderful years.

It is a mouth-watering fixture that The Reds will look to win, regardless of it coming at an icons expense.