Match Prediction: Liverpool v Aston Villa | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday and here is our match prediction.

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015.

The Scouse manager took over Aston Villa from Dean Smith in November and has been very successful.

In his first four games at the club, Gerrard has won three of them and his only defeat came at the hands of Manchester City, despite playing very well.

IMAGO / Xinhua

His latest win came over his former manager Brendan Rodgers, where he won 2-1 at Villa Park.

Despite coming to Anfield in amazing form, it's going to be a tough task for Stevie G to take all three points back to Birmingham with him.

Liverpool come into this game on fire. Jurgen Klopp's team have scored 17 goals in six games since their loss to West Ham.

Even though Klopp played a second string team against AC Milan on Tuesday, they put in a very convincing performance, coming home from the San Siro with the final three points of the group stage.

If Gerrard wants to win this game then he's going to have to set his team up to defend with everything they've got.

With the likes of Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins, Villa have some good outlets to aim at if they can find space in-between Liverpool's press.

I think this game will be a bit similar to Wolves, very tight at the back and Liverpool coming at them with everything they have.

With it still uncertain whether Diogo Jota will start, it may mess up Liverpool's forward line fluidity that they've built up this season.

However, I can't see anything else than a Liverpool win here.

Score Predictions

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Goalscorers

Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

