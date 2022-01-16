Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brentford | Curtis Jones to Start? Jordan Henderson Dropped?

Liverpool face off against Brentford in the Premier League today and here is our predicted lineup for the game.

Today is a huge game for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. If any points are dropped then the Premier League title race is 99.9% over.

Liverpool struggled against Brentford last time out and ended up drawing 3-3 with the newly promoted side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp's side are on a worse run of form now so if they aren't careful then it could be worse than a draw.

Here is our predicted XI for today's game!

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson;

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones.

The defence was the best part about the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal so no changes for me.

The midfield was absolutely dreadful, like it has been for weeks. However, we currently don't have many options to try and fix it.

James Milner has started to show his age this season and we can't keep relying on him.

It's a similar story with Jordan Henderson, unfortunately we don't have anyone to replace the Skipper so I think he starts again.

The attack was very poor as well against the Gunners. Diogo Jota and Firmino have to start but Takumi Minamino should be dropped.

Curtis Jones changed the game when he came on against Arsenal so he deserves to start.

