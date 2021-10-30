Liverpool vs Brighton: Combined XI

Ahead of tomorrow's clash between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield, we build the strongest combined XI.

We have selected a 4-3-3 formation and picked players from both sides that have been performing well so far this season.

Players that are injured do not make it into the combined XI.

GK - Alisson

There is no debate when it comes to the goalkeepers.

Alisson has proven time and time again why he is a world-class goalkeeper and the best in the league, shot-stopping, distribution, clean sheets, he has it all.

Despite how well Robert Sanchez is doing at Brighton this season, Alisson is a level above.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

LB & RB - Trent Alexander Arnold and Robertson

The best fullbacks in the world are guaranteed to get into the combined XI.

Both Trent and Robertson have been very good this season with their creativity and defensive battles, barely conceding goals and offering so much in the attack.

Brighton's new signing, Marc Cucurella, has been very good since arriving from Getafe, but despite his performances, he does not get in over either Trent or Robertson.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

CBs - Virgil Van Djik and Joel Matip

Is this really a debate?

You’ve got the best center-back in the world and one of the most underrated center-backs in the world, it's a no-brainer really.

CMs - Mwepu, Curtis Jones, and Naby Keita

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita this season have been on fire, scoring and assisting for fun while controlling the midfield.

They consistently produce 7 out of 10 performances week in week out.

These two are a joy to watch, which is why they get into the combined XI.

So far in this combined XI, it has been all Liverpool players, but one player from Brighton gets into the combined XI and deservedly as well, Enock Mwepu.

What a player he is and what a signing he has been for Brighton, you are looking at a midfielder who is very physical, loves doing all the dirty work, and can offer something going forward if needed.

He is the player that Liverpool should be very wary of tomorrow and it's because of all of this that gets him into the combined XI.

ST/RW/LW - Salah, Mane and Firmino

Just going to keep this simple, goals, goals, goals and goals, nothing more, nothing less, easily get into the combined XI.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Combined XI

Alisson, Trent, Robertson, VVD, Matip, Mwepu, Keita, Jones, Salah, Mane and Firmino

