Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool vs Brighton: Combined XI

    Author:

    Ahead of tomorrow's clash between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield, we build the strongest combined XI.

    We have selected a 4-3-3 formation and picked players from both sides that have been performing well so far this season. 

    Players that are injured do not make it into the combined XI.

    GK - Alisson

    There is no debate when it comes to the goalkeepers. 

    Alisson has proven time and time again why he is a world-class goalkeeper and the best in the league, shot-stopping, distribution, clean sheets, he has it all. 

    Despite how well Robert Sanchez is doing at Brighton this season, Alisson is a level above.

    Alisson Becker Champions League AC Milan

    LB & RB - Trent Alexander Arnold and Robertson

    The best fullbacks in the world are guaranteed to get into the combined XI. 

    Both Trent and Robertson have been very good this season with their creativity and defensive battles, barely conceding goals and offering so much in the attack. 

    Brighton's new signing, Marc Cucurella, has been very good since arriving from Getafe, but despite his performances, he does not get in over either Trent or Robertson.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson

    CBs - Virgil Van Djik and Joel Matip

    Is this really a debate?

    You’ve got the best center-back in the world and one of the most underrated center-backs in the world, it's a no-brainer really.

    Read More

    Virgil van Dijk
    Joel Matip

    CMs - Mwepu, Curtis Jones, and Naby Keita

    Curtis Jones and Naby Keita this season have been on fire, scoring and assisting for fun while controlling the midfield.

    They consistently produce 7 out of 10 performances week in week out. 

    These two are a joy to watch, which is why they get into the combined XI.

    So far in this combined XI, it has been all Liverpool players, but one player from Brighton gets into the combined XI and deservedly as well, Enock Mwepu. 

    What a player he is and what a signing he has been for Brighton, you are looking at a midfielder who is very physical, loves doing all the dirty work, and can offer something going forward if needed.

    He is the player that Liverpool should be very wary of tomorrow and it's because of all of this that gets him into the combined XI.

    Enock Mwepu

    ST/RW/LW - Salah, Mane and Firmino

    Just going to keep this simple, goals, goals, goals and goals, nothing more, nothing less, easily get into the combined XI.

    Roberto Firmino (C), Mohamed Salah (L) and Sadio Mane (R) celebrate

    Combined XI

    Alisson, Trent, Robertson, VVD, Matip, Mwepu, Keita, Jones, Salah, Mane and Firmino

    Read More Liverpool v Brighton Coverage

    Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool vs Brighton: Combined XI

    just now
    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
    Columns

    Just When I Thought I Was Out: Money, The Premier League and Liverpool FC

    5 minutes ago
    Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brighton - Ibrahima Konate to Start? Naby Keita Set to Return!

    45 minutes ago
    Kostas Tsimikas
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Brighton: Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas? Who you choosing?

    8 hours ago
    1_LFC-vs-Brighton
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match Preview

    9 hours ago
    Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
    News

    Numbers For Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw Confirmed, Liverpool Ball Number Five

    9 hours ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Interviews

    Bundelsiga Expert Tips Liverpool To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Replicating Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker Buys

    10 hours ago
    Roberto Firmino Jurgen Klopp
    Interviews

    'Sensational Guy, A Huge Heart' - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Responds To Jurgen Klopp's Praise

    11 hours ago