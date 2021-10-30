Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brighton - Ibrahima Konate to Start? Naby Keita Set to Return!

Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off. Jurgen Klopp has some tough decisions to make too.

The only unavailable players for Liverpool are James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Thiago and Fabinho. So pretty much our entire midfield.

Thiago has trained with the squad but isn't ready for Saturday's game, whilst Fabinho's injury doesn't look great according to Jurgen Klopp

However, we do have Naby Keita back earlier than expected and he could play a role in the game.

So let's take a look at how we think Jurgen Klopp will lineup against Graham Potter's side.

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Despite playing great against Preston midweek, Adrian won't be starting this game. The gloves will be firmly placed back on Alisson's massive hands.

Trent and Robbo continue for me. Even though Kostas Tsimikas impressed once again, Robertson can produce magic even when he isn't in top form.

Centre-back will be an interesting decision for Jurgen Klopp. The German favoured Konate over Joel Matip against Manchester United and the young Frenchman did not disappoint.

That paired with the fact that Matip played against Preston on Wednesday, I think Klopp will stick with Konate and Virgil at the back.

Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones have a 99.9% chance of playing. The only other decision is if Klopp chooses Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita.

I think Keita returns since his injury was only a bruise. We know what Naby can offer and we'll need that against a well organised Brighton side.

Sadio Mane is guaranteed to play. He was rested against Manchester United and did not feature in the League Cup.

Mohamed Salah is on fire and Klopp won't risk not playing him. Firmino also comes back into the squad for me.

Diogo Jota has done nothing wrong but I think Firmino will tire them out then Jota can come on with the pace in the second half to undo their backline!

