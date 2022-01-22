Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign: Michael Olise

As Liverpool prepare to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, it's time to look at which member of the opposition squad would be the ideal signing for the Reds.

Whilst many would look at Wilfried Zaha or loan star Conor Gallagher, it's Michael Olise who has earned the tag of most desirable Palace ace.

The 20-year-old was actually linked with a switch to Anfield prior to arriving in South East London for just £8million in July 2021 (Daily Mail).

Having made a bright start to a professional career at Reading, Olise reportedly caught the eye of officials at Anfield as well as Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Chelsea, Napoli, and Monaco.

However, after seven goals and 14 assists in 74 outings for the Championship club. It was a then Roy Hodgson managed Eagles side that snapped up the talented attacking midfielder.

Capped at U18 level by France despite being London-born, Olise was crowned the EA Sports Young Player of the Season for 2020/21 and seemed destined to thrive in the Premier League.

Following a slow integration into Patrick Viera's impressive outfit, the teen is beginning to shine at the elite level and so far this season has three goals in four assists across all competitions.

A recent cameo against West Ham including two direct goal contributions caught the eye before Viera admitted the starlet 'changed the game' as Palace beat Millwall 2-1 in the FA Cup.

Already billed as a 'special player', Olise is renowned for possessing the ability to beat defenders and certainly has an abundance of impressive attacking attributes.

From a Liverpool perspective, whilst Jurgen Klopp will be wary of the threat posed, perhaps the German manager should also be looking at a potential future target.

Predominantly operating from a right-wing role, the teenage sensation is also capable of playing across the frontline and would therefore offer suitable support to the entire attacking department.

Valued at £16.1million and under contract until 2026 (Transfermarkt), the deal would be an expensive but worthwhile one.

