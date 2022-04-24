Liverpool vs Everton | Big-match Build-up | Predicted XI | Unchanged Back Four? | Fabinho Due A Rest?

Everton take the short trip to Anfield for what could potentially be the last Merseyside Derby for some time. The Toffees are just one point above the Premier League drop zone with Burnley - revitalised of late - hot on their heels.

The Red, meanwhile, are looking to go back within just one point of league leaders Manchester City who demolished Watford at the Etihad yesterday.

Predicted XI:

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Alisson, who will be hoping to keep his 19th clean sheet of the season as he attempts to win the Golden Glove for the second time, is a certain starter.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Joel Matip; Virgil Van Dijk; Andrew Robertson

Expecting an unchanged back four given that match rhythm is key going into a crunch Champions League semi-final next week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an ever-present in this fixture having started all of the previous nine Merseyside derbies.

It appears that boss Jurgen Klopp prefers to utilise Matip over Ibrahima Konate in the league. Van Dijk, meanwhile, has played the most minutes out of any Liverpool player this season.

Midfield - Jordan Henderson; Naby Keita; Thiago Alcantara

Rotation is most likely to come in the middle of the pitch, as has been the case all season long. Henderson has been superb when tasked with playing in the deeper role this season, so with his experience in this fixture I expect the captain to get the nod over Fabinho who needs a rest.

Keita was a substitute in the win over Manchester United last time out, and so could be in line for a start today.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After a phenomenal performance in the game previous, Thiago will be raring to face Everton. This would be the first Anfield derby appearance for the Spaniard.

Forwards - Mohamed Salah; Sadio Mane; Luis Diaz

Salah has just ended his ‘goal drought’ and Liverpool are about to play one of the worst defences in the league. The combination will surely mean Salah, top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, is banging on Klopp's door for a starting berth today.

If Salah scores against Everton, he would equal Steven Gerrard's premier league goal tally of 120.

Sadio Mané has five goals in his last four starts and is arguably Liverpool's in-form attacking player.

This could be the first time Luis Diaz has started four consecutive matches in his Liverpool career. The deadly dribbler has four goal involvements in his eight premier league appearances.

IMAGO / News Images

