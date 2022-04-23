Liverpool vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday in a huge Premier League clash for both teams and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 08:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 21:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 02:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:30pm (GMT+1)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top
- Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League
- Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player
- Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool
- Article Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok