Liverpool vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday in a huge Premier League clash for both teams and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Anfield

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  4:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  11:30am ET

Pacific time:  08:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at  21:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  02:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at  4:30pm (GMT+1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

