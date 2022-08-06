Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control

It was a less than perfect start for Liverpool today who lacked intensity and cohesion and were clearly out battled in the middle of the pitch. Fulham were energetic from the get go and predominantly took control of the midfield. The question now looms larger than ever does need to add strength and depth in this area of the squad?

As has now become typical Jurgen Klopp put his faith in veteran midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho Alvares and Thiago Alcantara.

Fulham's new additions to midfield Andreas Pereira and João Palhinha looked extremely comfortable early on and consistently evaded Liverpool's almost non existent press.

Time and again the Liverpool midfield trio show a clear lack of intensity and vision as they lose the midfield battle and give the ball away.

IMAGO / PA Images

A goal by Alexasandar Mitrovic in the 32nd minute increases their struggles as Fulham win the ball back again in the middle of the field and put the Reds further on the back foot.

Things worsen in the 51st minute when Thiago Alcantara pulls up clutching his hamstring.

This leads to two substitutions which will change the course of the game.

Harvey Elliot comes on for Thiago and Darwin Nunez is exchanged for the largely ineffectual Roberto Firmino.

8 minutes later Fabinho is replaced by the veteran James Milner.

12 minutes after coming on Darwin Nunez scores his first Premier League goal in the 64th minute.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fulham pull ahead again after a clumsy challenge from Virgil Van Dyke which leads to an Alexsandar Mitrovic penalty.

In the 80th minute Mohamed Salah pokes one home to even things up.

This is how the game ends leaving many believing now that the midfield clearly needs bolstering.

When you factor in the injuries to Naby Keita and now Thiago Alcantara this rings like a distinct call to action.

You could argue that James Milner was the best midfield player in this game. For many this alone is a cause for concern.

Where do you stand Reds? Do we need a signing in this area or are we all good?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Divider

(Variant 1)

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |