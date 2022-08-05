Skip to main content

Liverpool vs Fulham: Key Matchups and Score Prediction

Liverpool kick off their 2022-2023 Premier League Campaign this Saturday at 12.30pm with a visit to Craven Cottage to play recently promoted Fulham. Here is a look at the key matchups and our score prediction.

The Cottagers have have picked up some undoubtable talent in the offseason but just like Liverpool have also picked up some injuries. All the same Liverpool cannot take their opponents lightly and Jurgen Klopp will need to be aware of a few key matchups.

Jurgen Klopp

One area of the pitch that for many still remains a source of concern is the midfield. It is very likely that Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho Alvares and Jordan Henderson will get the nod. 

On the Fulham side we expect recent acquisitions Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha to join Harrison Reed in the middle of the park.

Palhinha will likely play in a more defensive role but its Pereira's ability to link up with attackers such as last seasons 43 goal scoring Alexsandar Mitrovic that will provide the most threat.

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

Our midfield three will need to prevent this link up play at all costs. The game will undoubtedly be decided in this area of the park. If the Reds can control the midfield and press successfully the outcome should be inevitable. 

Predicted score Liverpool 3 - Fulham 0.

