Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Preview | Inter's Recent Slump In Form | LFC Team News | UCL

Just 72 hours on from Saturday's crucial hard-fought league win over West Ham, the Reds host Inter Milan in the Champions League second-leg at Anfield.

The Reds take a 2-0 lead into the tie following an impressive 2-0 triumph at the iconic San Siro on 16 February 2022.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's squad is as heathy as it has looked all season. Joel Matip is back fit following illness, while Thiago and Roberto Firmino returned to team training on Monday.

It remains to be seen, however, if Firmino will be risked after a lengthy layoff.

Klopp may be tempted to rotate somewhat given the favourable position the Reds find themselves in. Diogo Jota is pushing for a start after a cameo apperarance at the weekend, while Matip may return.

Elsewhere, the short break between games may not favour Naby Keita and his chances of second start in quick succession given his well-known fitness struggles.

Naby Keita

Inter's form has dipped fairly significantly following the first-leg defeat. Prior to a comfortable victory over Salernitana last Friday, the Nerazurri had failed to win (or even score in) their previous three outings.

Their headline team news is that midfielder Nicolo Barella is again ruled out through suspension.

If Liverpool avoid defeat by two or more goals, they will book their place in the UCL quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Scarves ahead of Inter Milan and Liverpool's Champions League knockout tie.
