Liverpool vs. Leeds United | Match Preview | Premier League | EPL

Following an exciting weekend of Premier League action, The Reds return to Anfield to take on the 15th place Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

After a long spell of playing with games in hand on current league leaders, Manchester City, Liverpool have an opportunity to go 3 points behind on-level games played with a win on Wednesday.

In all competitions, Liverpool enter the match on an eight-game win streak, whilst visitors Leeds United have lost three, won once, and drawn once in their last five league games.

Leeds boasts the league's 12th best attack with the 2nd worst defence this season. Compare this to Liverpool’s league-best attack and 4th best defence.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

This game will be absolutely massive for Liverpool’s Premier League title charge. With Manchester City’s 2-3 loss at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday, Liverpool can move within striking distance for the first time in months.

The last time these two teams faced off was back in September of last year, where The Reds went to Elland Road and won 3-0 with Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mané all scoring.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It will be interesting to see who Klopp starts, with the League Cup final on Sunday, but it's safe to say he will take this game just as seriously with the league title back in reach.

It will be an exciting clash and one where the three points will be much more important to the hosts than they will be to the visitors.

The pressure is on, and the games are coming thick and fast. With the first domestic cup final in 6 years at the weekend, will Liverpool be able to claim all 3 points and keep the pressure on the title holders?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook