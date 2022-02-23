Liverpool vs Leeds United: What Happened In Their Last Encounter?

LFCTR takes a look at the last time Liverpool faced Leeds United earlier in the Premier League season at Elland Road, in which Liverpool came out as 3-0 victors.

Liverpool kept tabs with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the title race after winning emphatically against Leeds United.

Leeds, however, had their best chance of the game when the scoreline was still 0-0. Raphinha charged forward on the right side, causing Andy Robertson a few problems. A few stepovers later, he found Rodrigo who was in acres of space.

Unfortunately for Leeds, the Spaniard fired straight at Alisson Becker who palmed the ball away for Virgil Van Dijk to clear.

After that opportunity, Liverpool took control of the game. By the 20th minute, the Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah had scored his 100th English top-flight goal.

He routinely tapped the ball in from a low and fizzed Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. Salah was elated by the achievement, but the right-back was taunting the Leeds fans.

This is because the Leeds fans were derogatorily singing about Alexander-Arnold and that he is just “a sh*t Kyle Walker.” Well, Trent had the last laugh.

Sadio Mane struggled to find the net throughout the match, despite a chance being put on a plate for him by Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese made a brilliant run away from two defenders into the penalty box and invited Mane to tap home a second.

To be fair to the Senegalese star, it was just behind him and made it difficult for him to slot it in the empty net. Yet, this is Sadio Mane we’re talking about!

Later on, Liverpool were practically toying with Leeds’ defence when Salah spotted the movement from Robertson who found Harvey Elliott to have a strike on goal.

The teenager’s initial effort was blocked, but he smartly reacted to the rebound.

However, Illan Meslier came to Leeds’ rescue as he made himself big to prevent the teenager from scoring the second.

Liverpool were not finished in the first half and were relentless in their attack. Salah was driving at Leeds’ defence and decided to feed Mané who came inches away from bulging the net.

Smiling in frustration, Mané must have been thinking what he must do to simply score as it seemed like the world was against him.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Leeds missed another opportunity to equalise through Luke Ayling. Rodrigo put in a cross towards Bamford and Ayling who were waiting in the penalty box.

However, it would have taken something special to beat Alisson from the tight angle as Ayling fired above the crossbar.

This was a warning to Liverpool that they must score the second to feel secure and, they went on to do just that. Fabinho scrappily finished home the second following Alexander-Arnold’s corner five minutes after the break.

An overall brilliant performance, however, was deterred by the serious ankle injury to Harvey Elliott.

The pleasure of pursuing further goals was marred by the injury to the youngster. The seriousness of the situation was clear after Struijk lunged in for a challenge in an attempt to win the ball.

Referee Craig Pawson did not notice the severity until Salah was screaming at the Liverpool medics to assist.

Once assessing the outcome, the referee had no choice but to show a red card to the defender when the game was still at 2-0. The game lost its light after the incident.

Despite Mané having missed countless opportunities, he made sure to finish the game for good with a low finish into the bottom corner in injury time. He proved that after the battles, the rewards eventually follow.

Sadly for Mané, the Liverpool players were in no mood to celebrate after losing Elliott to a serious injury.

Liverpool will meet Leeds United again tonight at Anfield with Liverpool flying high so far in 2022 and hoping to reduce the gap from Manchester City to just 3 points!

Also, Harvey Elliott is back and could start against Leeds. What a comeback!

