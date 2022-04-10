Liverpool vs Manchester City: A Look at the Citizen’s Season So Far

The Reds take on current league leaders Manchester City on Sunday in what is being dubbed a potential ‘title decider’ at the Etihad.

Just one point separates the countries’ two best teams with eight matches to go in what has the potential to be the best title race in recent memory.

But how have Pep Guardiola’s men found themselves top of the league as well as being competitive in both the Champions League and FA Cup?

Let’s have a look at their season so far…

Premier League

City’s title defence didn’t start according to plan after being beaten by Tottenham on the opening weekend but after that result, they found their groove, soon bouncing back to take the top spot in the league.

After being 13 points clear of the Reds at one point in the season, it looked like the Premier League trophy was heading back to the blue half of Manchester for the fourth time in five years.

Jurgen Klopp and City boss Pep Guardiola. IMAGO / PA Images

However, since the turn of the year, City drew against Southampton and Crystal Palace and lost to Tottenham meaning Jurgen Klopp’s men are now in touching distance of their rivals, with a win on Sunday taking the Reds top.

Champions League

Beaten finalists last year, City hope to put their dreaded European demons behind them and attempt to go one better this year, and they’re going to take some stopping.

Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden embracing after a Champions League goal (Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images/Sipa USA)

The Citizens got their campaign underway with a 6-3 win in a Champions League classic against Leipzig however did lose their next game, a star-studded encounter away to PSG 2-0.

City topped their group by one point despite two opening-round defeats and always looked comfortable to qualify for the knockouts.

A Last 16 tie against Sporting awaited City and they made light work of the Portuguese Champions, winning 5-0 on aggregate.

This set up a Quarter Final against Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid, who’d dumped out their Manchester rivals, in the last round.

The first leg, a relatively low-key affair, was played on Tuesday, with a Kevin De Bruyne strike settling a 1-0 win after Madrid posted zero shots on target.

They travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for the reverse leg this coming Wednesday, just three days after the Liverpool game.

End of Season

City’s remaining league fixtures may look favourable on paper, only having to face two sides in the top 10, but games against Wolves, West Ham, and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are all potential banana skins.

Elsewhere, they will face the Reds again, this time in an FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley, in what will be another mouth-watering clash.

