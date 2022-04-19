Liverpool vs. Manchester United | Predicted XI | Tsimikas In For Robertson? | Jota To Lead The Line?

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Things may have turned out very differently on Saturday if Alisson hadn't made two brilliant one-on-one saves to deny Gabriel Jesus in the second half of Liverpool's 3-2 triumph. The Brazilian is a nailed-on starter.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Joel Matip; Virgil Van Dijk; Kostas Tsimikas

Konaté played the full 90 against both Benfica and City over the last seven days, so Matip could return tonight. Van Dijk, an ever-present - like Alisson - is expected to start.

Tsimikas put in a man-of-the-match performance against Benfica in the last Champions League match, and given Liverpool's hectic schedule this month could get the nod against United.

Midfield - Fabinho; Jordan Henderson; Naby Keita

Fabinho is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Henderson has put in some leggy performances in recent months, and it might be that injuries have caught up with him at this late stage of the season. However, having experience and know-how in this fixture is crucial, and Hendo has that in abundance.

With minutes under his belt, Keïta is looking like the player that caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool at RB Leipzig.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Forwards - Mohamed Salah; Diogo Jota; Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah hasn’t been at his best in recent months, but his quality is never in question. He put three past David De Gea at Old Trafford in October, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Egyptian winger bags another hat trick at Anfield.

Diogo Jota picked up a knock against Benfica, so was on the bench against City. The Portuguese forward has scored 15 league this season and is tied with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League golden boot race.

Sadio Mané is arguably Liverpool's in-form frontman and put in one of his best performances for the Reds in recent years with his brilliant brace against City at the weekend.

