Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: Champions League Final Match Prediction

Can Liverpool turn an already incredible season into a legendary one this Saturday?

63 games, two trophies, coming bitterly close to a Premier League title and now a Champions League final. Saturday night in Paris is the culmination of one of the most incredible seasons in modern memory not just for Liverpool but for an English side period.

Liverpool have had the honour of getting closer to a quadruple than any other English league side has in history.

They once again faced heartbreak last Sunday as they came bitterly close to another Premier League title but similar to in 2019, lost out to Manchester City by just one point.

A hard pill to swallow but thankfully, Jurgen Klopp's men march on to yet another Champions League final against European giants Real Madrid.

This will be their third Champions League final in five years. The Reds first final under Jurgen Klopp was against their current opponents Real Madrid but on that day in 2018, it was Los Blancos who arose victorious.

IMAGO / East News

Since that final, a pattern had emerged within Liverpool. Hard-fought losses like in 2018 only made the club stronger and Jurgen Klopp would lead Liverpool to league and European title success.

This year the German manager has completed the set, winning both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, making it their first double in 21 years. Despite some transition, Real Madrid have also remained successful and won this season's La Liga title under a returning Carlo Ancelotti.

Both clubs are European royalty and always hungry for the main prize in club football but it is Liverpool who have the opportunity to turn what can already be considered a great season, into a legendary one.

Both squads are familiar with success and both are experienced in this environment. The last time Liverpool lost the league title by a point they went on and won the coveted European prize.

They will be hoping history repeats itself this time around but Jurgen Klopp knows all too well, that Madrid are no ordinary opponent.

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Ancelotti's side made incredible comebacks against both Chelsea and Manchester City despite going into both games as less than favourites.

It can be argued that the side have not been at their best in comparison to their three consecutive Champions League win years but they still remain the most intimidating beast in world football.

Similar to Liverpool, the club oozes a monster mentality, and bringing back one of the game's greatest managers in Ancelotti, makes them their usual formidable selves heading into this game.

Aside from the great comebacks, the Spanish side showed a big defensive weakness conceding nine goals over their two games against City and Chelsea.

If there is a side that you do not want to be shakey at the back against it's Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. But in countering that, Madrid also have incredible attacking talent that could be a major test for the Reds backline.

The biggest talking point going into the game seems to be the battle between Vinicius Jr. and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arnold has been questioned for his defensive ability in the past and will have to be on the top of his game going toe to toe with the Brazilian.

There is also the other small issue of stopping the world's best striker in Karim Benzema.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Liverpool are still sweating on the fitness of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago but it looks likely both men will be in the matchday squad. Whether they will be one hundred percent or not is another matter.

Luckily, Jurgen Klopp looks to be with a fully fit side for the Stade De France hosted final and will have a week's rest. But the season has been long and this is something Liverpool hope won't come to affect them during the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both teams have incredible squads and will field an elite starting eleven but what will win this game will ultimately be mentality. Real Madrid know the spell they hold over this competition but Liverpool must remember how close they are to immortality with another Champions League title win and a treble overall.

It is a game that is so, so close to call but my gut feeling is leaning towards a big victory for Liverpool and the sweet revenge Mohamed Salah secretly covets. Luiz Diaz will also be the one to win this for the Reds.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1 Liverpool

