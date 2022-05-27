Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream The UEFA Champions League Final In India

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in India.

Champions League Trophy

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to make it a historic cup treble by winning the European Cup having already won the Carabao and FA Cups.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off Time

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah & Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Salah Gives Hint On Future

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fist bump after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'I'm Living A Dream' - Luis Diaz Loving Life At Liverpool After Signing From FC Porto

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It's Who Is Willing To Fold First' - Pundit On Mohamed Salah Contract Stalemate With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Early Predicted Liverpool XI

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Given Second Chance For Aurélien Tchouameni Transfer After Real Madrid Stall

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti embrace after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Quotes

'Have To Play Their Own Game' - Former Player On How Liverpool Should Approach Champions League Final With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago