Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream The UEFA Champions League Final In The US

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the US.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to make it a historic cup treble by winning the European Cup having already won the Carabao and FA Cups.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

Kick-off Time

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

