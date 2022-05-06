Liverpool continue their pursuit of a never before seen quadruple with a return to focus on the Premier League.

Having booked a place in Paris to face Real Madrid, the Reds' first order of business domestically is a meeting with their opponents from Madrid when Jurgen Klopp's side made it six times champions of Europe, Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams come into this clash with their own agenda and in superb form, so it's time to break down just some of the key battles where the contest could be won, or indeed lost.

Mohamed Salah vs Eric Dier

Seemingly out of sorts in recent weeks by his usual extraordinary standard, Salah will be looking to spark back into life fresh off the back of picking up the first individual prize of the season in the shape of the Football Writers' Player of the Year.

With a revenge mission against Real Madrid to look forward to, the Egyptian can take advantage of what has been a leaky Spurs defence at Anfield.

One man tasked with attempting to stop the superstar will be Eric Dier. Often lamented for his defensive acumen, the out of favour England international has been reborn under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

However, Salah's pace, trickery and ruthless finishing present a whole new level of threat and Dier will have his work cut out here.

Fabinho vs Harry Kane

Perhaps an unlikely match-up given their natural positions, but Kane has developed a penchant for dropping deeper and dictating play for flying wing duo Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, a trait Fabinho will need to keep a close eye on.

If the Brazilian can limit the impact of the England captain's passing range and instead get Liverpool on the front foot, Klopp's men will be cutting off the biggest threat Tottenham possess.

Thiago vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Liverpool's main creator against the Tottenham spoiler. So much of what has been stunning about the Reds in recent weeks has come through the cultured Spaniard, and if Spurs aren't careful the same will apply here.

Hojbjerg will be all too aware of the difficulty of stopping Thiago after the meeting earlier this season but the Danish midfielder must stop the main supply line to what is a fearsome front three if Conte's side are going to stand any chance.

