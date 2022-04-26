Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final | Team News | Roberto Firmino Injury Update

Liverpool face Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday and manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the fitness of his squad.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Reds take on the 'yellow submarine' just three days after beating Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby and follow Wednesday night's clash with a Premier League trip to face Newcastle in Saturday's early match.

With Klopp's team fighting on all fronts, he needs the full extent of his squad available to help cope with the fixture congestion.

It looks like the Brazilian will miss the game with Unai Emery's team with the foot injury he picked up in the FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Klopp provided the following update to Liverpoolfc.com about his striker:

"I don't think (he is ready) yet.

“He is running outside and that's good, obviously, but I am not sure. Maybe somebody will surprise me afterwards and tell me, 'Yes, Bobby is in.' (I will have) open arms, but I don't think so."

Other Team News

It would appear that other than the concern over Firmino, Klopp will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

As there are 12 substitutes allowed for Champions League matches, there should be an opportunity for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott to be involved having missed out on recent Premier League matches.

