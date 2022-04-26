Liverpool vs Villarreal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool take on Villarreal at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to take a healthy lead to the second leg in Spain on Tuesday.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Thursday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT +1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now.
