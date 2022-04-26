Skip to main content

Liverpool vs Villarreal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool take on Villarreal at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to take a healthy lead to the second leg in Spain on Tuesday.

Kop, Anfield

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm (BST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Thursday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT +1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan
Non LFC

Bologna v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Italy, US, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Lautaro Martinez In Action

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Mane Is A Fool For Running The Risk' - Former Referee On Liverpool Striker's Flashpoint In Merseyside Derby Victory Over Everton

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Match Coverage

'Attwell Got This One Right Too' - Ex Referee On Controversial Decision During Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Victory

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Finalizing’ Transfer Of Darwin Nunez As Benfica Set To Accept Offer

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Twitter Reacts To News That Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer | Benfica Star Anfield Bound?

By Matt Thielen12 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Everton - Player Ratings | Divock Origi Crushes The Blues Again!

By Drew Alexander Ross12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Journalist Gives Liverpool Fans The News They All Want After Interview With Mohamed Salah Regarding His Contract

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Origi Helps Reds To Merseyside Derby Win

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago