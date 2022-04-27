Liverpool vs Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Interesting Predicted XI Emerges Online | Four Changes Expected

As Liverpool prepare to take on Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday, an interesting predicted lineup has appeared online.

The Reds come into the clash in good form after beating Everton 2-0 in a tough Merseyside derby on Sunday thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

With Liverpool in action against Newcastle United in Saturday's early game in the Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp may well consider multiple changes to his team.

A predicted XI from Anfield Watch has backed up this theory suggesting that Klopp could make four changes to the team that defeated the Toffees.

Defenders

At the back, the publication predict that Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue but Robertson will be given a rest in favour of Kostas Tsimikas.

They also suggest that Ibrahima Konate will once again be recalled for Champions League action at the expense of Joel Matip.

Midfielders

In midfield, Anfield Watch believe that Jordan Henderson will replace Thiago Alcantara joining up with Fabinho and Naby Keita in the engine room.

Forwards

In attack, the predicted lineup sees Colombian Luis Diaz recalled to partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Predicted XI

