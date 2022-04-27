Skip to main content

Liverpool vs Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Interesting Predicted XI Emerges Online | Four Changes Expected

As Liverpool prepare to take on Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday, an interesting predicted lineup has appeared online.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.

The Reds come into the clash in good form after beating Everton 2-0 in a tough Merseyside derby on Sunday thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

With Liverpool in action against Newcastle United in Saturday's early game in the Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp may well consider multiple changes to his team.

A predicted XI from Anfield Watch has backed up this theory suggesting that Klopp could make four changes to the team that defeated the Toffees.

Defenders

At the back, the publication predict that Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue but Robertson will be given a rest in favour of Kostas Tsimikas.

Kostas Tsimikas
Scroll to Continue

Read More

They also suggest that Ibrahima Konate will once again be recalled for Champions League action at the expense of Joel Matip.

Midfielders

In midfield, Anfield Watch believe that Jordan Henderson will replace Thiago Alcantara joining up with Fabinho and Naby Keita in the engine room.

Jordan Henderson

Forwards

In attack, the predicted lineup sees Colombian Luis Diaz recalled to partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Predicted XI

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Christopher Nkunku
Non LFC

RB Leipzig v Rangers: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Germany, US, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
West Ham London Stadium
Non LFC

West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Germany, US, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Naby Keita Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas
Transfers

Report: Juventus Target Liverpool 25 Year Old Who Has Been A Revelation In Shock Transfer Move

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Anfield
Opinions

Liverpool's Final Push For Quadruple: Champions League, FA Cup Final And Title Race With Manchester City

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Interested In Joining Liverpool | Real Madrid, Manchester United, And PSG Interested

By Matt Thielen16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Able To Get French Talent On Cheap But Face Competition From Manchester United And Chelsea

By Damon Carr17 hours ago
Loris Karius Real Madrid
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius

By Matt Thielen17 hours ago