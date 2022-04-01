Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Watford | Match Prediction | Premier League | LFC

Liverpool are undoubtedly heavy favourites versus Watford, and rightfully so. 

A slight concern, however, will be the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose quick-thinking and crossing ability is usually crucial in opening up teams that defend as deep as the Hornets do.

Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.

But with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and co on the scene, Liverpool should prove too much for relegation-stricken Watford - especially at Anfield. Salah - top scorer in the league this season - will also be fuelled to put behind him Egypt's World Cup exit as soon as possible. 

Tougher tests are to come this month, but Watford are no mugs and should - and will - be treated as first priority. Jurgen Klopp made that clear in his pre-match press conference today. 

Jurgen Klopp
Klopp has too much experience to be complacent at times like this, so I expect Liverpool to sail through comfortably. 

Brennan’s verdict: 

3-0 Liverpool. 

Scorers: Salah (x2) & Jota. 

