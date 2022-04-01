Liverpool vs Watford | Match Prediction | Premier League | LFC
Liverpool are undoubtedly heavy favourites versus Watford, and rightfully so.
A slight concern, however, will be the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose quick-thinking and crossing ability is usually crucial in opening up teams that defend as deep as the Hornets do.
But with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and co on the scene, Liverpool should prove too much for relegation-stricken Watford - especially at Anfield. Salah - top scorer in the league this season - will also be fuelled to put behind him Egypt's World Cup exit as soon as possible.
Tougher tests are to come this month, but Watford are no mugs and should - and will - be treated as first priority. Jurgen Klopp made that clear in his pre-match press conference today.
Klopp has too much experience to be complacent at times like this, so I expect Liverpool to sail through comfortably.
Brennan’s verdict:
3-0 Liverpool.
Scorers: Salah (x2) & Jota.
