Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool vs Watford | Match Preview | Joe Gomez In Place Of Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold Again?

Title-chasing Liverpool begin one of the biggest months in the club's history on Saturday against Watford at Anfield. 

It is the first of at least eight matches scheduled in April, with every one as crucial as the next. 

Liverpool approach this fixture off the back of a remarkable run of nine consecutive league wins, which has seen them reduce the gap to league leaders Manchester City from 14 down to just one.

2F3F46CB-E786-40B7-9D45-FB5C02EBD010

With a win, Liverpool would jump to the summit of the league standings, albeit temporarily, though it is a big opportunity to heap pressure on the reigning champions ahead of their trip to Burnley this weekend.  

There is simply no room for error. The Reds clash with Manchester City next week, and need to remain within touching distance. 

Visitors Watford, meanwhile, sit 18th and are in deep trouble in the Premier League drop zone. To put their struggles into perspective, the Hornets have had more managers than home wins this campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Team news

Jurgen Klopp will have a fully fit squad to select from, barring Trent Alexander-Arnold who is still recovering from a hamstring strain he picked up in the win over Arsenal last month. Joe Gomez will likely deputise. 

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC

Elsewhere, the likes of Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz could be given a rest, due to the air miles they have accumulated individually on international duty over the last couple of weeks.

The Reds cannot afford to slip up in what promises to be an exhilarating race to the finish line.

 Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Gareth Southgate
News

FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: England Could Face Scotland Or Wales In Qatar

By Neil Andrew2 minutes ago
World Cup
Non LFC

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Complete Group Stage Draw: England Face USA, Spain Get Germany, Portugal Play Uruguay And Argentina Against Mexico

By Damon Carr16 minutes ago
World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Watford
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Watford | Match Prediction | Premier League | LFC

By Brennan Grose31 minutes ago
Hayya Hayya
News

Listen: Official 2022 FIFA World Cup Song - Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Plus Lyrics

By Neil Andrew48 minutes ago
World Cup
Articles

Predicted FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Brazil To Face Netherlands, England To Face Switzerland & Senegal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
Articles

FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Taiwo Awoniyi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Receive Transfer Windfall If Former Player Moves On, Newcastle, West Ham & Southampton Interested

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago