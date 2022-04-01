Liverpool vs Watford | Match Preview | Joe Gomez In Place Of Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold Again?

Title-chasing Liverpool begin one of the biggest months in the club's history on Saturday against Watford at Anfield.

It is the first of at least eight matches scheduled in April, with every one as crucial as the next.

Liverpool approach this fixture off the back of a remarkable run of nine consecutive league wins, which has seen them reduce the gap to league leaders Manchester City from 14 down to just one.

With a win, Liverpool would jump to the summit of the league standings, albeit temporarily, though it is a big opportunity to heap pressure on the reigning champions ahead of their trip to Burnley this weekend.

There is simply no room for error. The Reds clash with Manchester City next week, and need to remain within touching distance.

Visitors Watford, meanwhile, sit 18th and are in deep trouble in the Premier League drop zone. To put their struggles into perspective, the Hornets have had more managers than home wins this campaign.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp will have a fully fit squad to select from, barring Trent Alexander-Arnold who is still recovering from a hamstring strain he picked up in the win over Arsenal last month. Joe Gomez will likely deputise.

Elsewhere, the likes of Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz could be given a rest, due to the air miles they have accumulated individually on international duty over the last couple of weeks.

The Reds cannot afford to slip up in what promises to be an exhilarating race to the finish line.

