Liverpool vs Watford: Match Review

The international break has finally ended and Liverpool's tussle for a quadruple is back, with a Premier League match vs Watford being the first hurdle.

Win this match and City drop any points versus Burnley, Klopp and Co. will become the latest Premier League leaders.

Team news saw Fabinho Tavares and Sadio Mané being rested after International action, with a midfield of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones selected to face the Hornets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won his race against time to be fit for the game, but only enough to be named on the bench. Joe Gomez deputised for the 23-year-old right back.

There was a shuffle in the front three as well, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah given the nod.

Liverpool played out an average first half, especially by their standards, with Thiago, Firmino and Gomez being the stand-out players.

The latter was especially pleasantly surprised with his technical ability, providing an assist to Diogo Jota for the opener that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be proud of.

Alisson played an important part in the opener as well, for just before the goal he had made an extremely crucial 1v1 save. Gamechanger.

IMAGO / News Images

In the midfield, Thiago was in the midst of Liverpool's play, pulling the strings, being involved in every threatening move.

The second half wasn't better overall though, with Watford frustrating Liverpool who were playing in second gear as it is.

Roy Hodgson's side look dangerous two or three times, but Liverpool's defence was stubborn too, while their attack searched for the second goal.

The said second goal arrived late, with Liverpool being awarded an 87th-minute penalty after Jota was rugby tackled by a Watford defender in the penalty box.

Stepping up to the spot, Fabinho Tavares made no mistake in rattling the back of the net, sealing an important win for Liverpool in their pursuit for Premier League glory.

Should Manchester City win their game today, Liverpool will be travelling to the Etihad next week just one point trailing. Should City draw or lose, Liverpool will be making that Manchester trip as table leaders, determined to not let the position slip.

