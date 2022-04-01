Liverpool vs Watford: Sign One Player - Emmanuel Dennis | Premier League

Emmanuel Dennis, the 24-year-old Nigerian has hit the ground running in his debut season in the Premier League. With pace, electricity, and intelligence, the Watford forward has registered nine goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the north London club battling against relegation.

Dennis signed from Club Brugge in the summer of 2021 for perhaps the bargain of the season at a lowly fee of £3.6million. Although the forward has not hit the back of the net in his previous five games, it is evident that Dennis can play and carry himself well in the Premier League.

His form for Watford has been consistently above average in a below-average side and if it was not for his impact at the right end of the pitch, Watford would surely see themselves at the wrong end of the table, far worse off than they are at present.

In his previous stay in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Dennis played a total of 69 games and scored 17 goals with seven assists. He is a goal scorer and a creator moulded into one, just what Jurgen Klopp looks for in his attacking players.

If Watford are indeed relegated, Dennis could also join for a cut-price fee and come in as cover/replacement for current Liverpool forwards Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane who are all out of contract next summer.

It is likely that at least one of the famous trio will leave in the next transfer window, with Divock Origi already reportedly leaving for AC Milan.

Reinforcements will be needed if that is the case, and with Raphinha and Jarod Bowen's valuations above the £50million mark (unless Leeds find themselves relegated too), Dennis would prove to be far more attractive from a financial point of view.

It would be a smart move for all parties, the risk would not be high due to the low price tag (much like Taki Minamino's move) but could pay off handsomely if Dennis realises his potential under Klopp and this scintillating Liverpool system.

Dennis is what Klopp looks for in a forward, he is versatile (also playing as a left and right forward), strong (97th percentile aerially), pacey (34.3km/h), direct (87th percentile dribble success), and can find the back of the net.

Liverpool are in the process of building for the next five years; the arrival of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz has put The Reds in a strong position for life after the original fab three depart. Liverpool could do a lot worse than bringing in the Nigerian Dennis to bolster the ranks.

But the key persuasion point remains... Imagine what Jurgen Klopp could do with a forward like Emmanuel Dennis.

