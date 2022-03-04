Liverpool vs West Ham | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL
Liverpool face another massive test in the Premier League this weekend against West Ham. The last time these two met was in November, with West Ham running out surprise 3-2 winners.
However, the Hammers come into it having only won two of their previous six games, including two draws. David Moyes' side were also dumped out of the FA cup by Southhampton in midweek.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have won eleven on the bounce in all competitions, and are still in with a chance of an unlikely quadruple.
Key factors...
Anfield could be decisive. The Reds are yet to lose at home this season and have not lost with fans in attendance since April 2017. Virgil Van Dijk, who will almost certainly start, has never lost on the hallowed turf in Liverpool red.
Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk, and several other key players have enjoyed almost the whole week off following the 120-minute cup final last Sunday. There are no excuses when it comes to freshness.
Our verdict:
2-1. Liverpool to storm ahead early, with West Ham to score a consolation in the dying embers. Not as close as the scoreline may suggest, performance-wise.
