Liverpool vs West Ham United: Predicted Line-up | Premier League | Ibrahima Konaté To Start In Absence Of Joel Matip? Roberto Firmino Still Sidelined

Liverpool entertain West Ham on Saturday knowing a win will take them within three points of Manchester City.

The Reds will be looking to maintain hopes of an unlikely quadruple, having already booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals this week.

Title rivals City play on Sunday in a titanic battle against neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad.

Alisson Becker

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s Wembley heroics last week, Alisson is expected to start between the sticks tomorrow.

In the immediate aftermath of last week's league cup win, Jurgen Klopp labelled Alisson the "best goalie in the world".

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ibrahima Konate; Virgil Van Dijk; Andy Robertson

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Joel Matip is out due to illness. Konaté is set to deputise.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson were rested in the midweek win over Norwich.

Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk

Midfield - Jordan Henderson; Fabinho; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Thiago Alcantara is out due to the tight hamstring sustained in the warm-ups before the league cup final last Sunday.

Curtis Jones (thigh problem) and Naby Keita - for reasons that are uncertain - are doubts.

Veteran James Milner played the full 90 midweek.

Fabinho Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino

Attack - Luis Diaz; Sadio Mane; Mohammed Salah

Bobby (Firmino) is looking good but not good enough for the weekend,” Klopp said in his pre-match presser.

Diogo Jota, who has only recently returned from an ankle problem, played 84 minutes midweek. Egyptian king Salah was given the week off, so will be fresh for this one.

Diaz, Mane, Salah was the frontline of choice against Chelsea last Sunday.

Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota

