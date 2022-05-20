Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers | Match Preview | Reds Hoping For Final Day Miracle | Premier League

Liverpool's hopes of winning the league on the final day of the season lay in the hands of former captain Steven Gerrard whose Aston Villa team travel to the Etihad to face leaders Manchester City. In the unlikely event that Villa snatch a draw or even win, the Reds must also beat Wolves at Anfield to overturn the one-point deficit between themselves and City.

Team news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are "all good" fitness-wise, but did not disclose whether he was willing to gamble on the fitness of any of them with the Champions League final on the horizon.

Whilst it would be more than ideal for the trio to play this weekend and get back into the swing of things in preparation for Madrid, Klopp certainly won't risk his superstars from the start if they are not fully fit.

Joe Gomez has had an encouraging scan on a foot injury picked up in the 2-1 win against Southampton in midweek on Thursday but is not expected to be risked on Sunday.

Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold could also return to the starting XI.Jordan Henderson was impressive not only in the Southampton game as the 6, but also in the Villarreal clash and FA Cup final, and is ready once again to step in for Fabinho if needed.

Harvey Elliott's minutes have been well managed since returning from injury and his impressive display against Southampton may well earn him more minutes this weekend.

A sub-story on Sunday is the golden boot race between Mo Salah and Heung-min Son, with Salah one goal in front as it stands. Usually, fit or injured, Salah would be eager and itching to get on the pitch and hunt down a third golden boot, but the Egyptian may believe he has bigger fish to fry in Paris in one week's time.

If Salah does not feature from the start, Liverpool have the choice of a rested Sadio Mane or Luis Diaz - and also Roberto Firmino, who impressed and looked revitalised against Southampton.

Diogo Jota is not in the red-hot form he exhibited during midseason, but he is one of the best finishers at the club and his presence is always a threat to the defenders he faces.

Taki Minamino, who hit his tenth goal of the season against the Saints, is likely to be on the bench, while cult hero and Liverpool legend Divock Origi - now AC Milan-bound - could make his final appearance in Liverpool red.

In the yellow corner

The visitor's form over the past few games has been poor, almost relegation material poor. Wolves have only won one game in their last seven and suffered a heavy defeat to Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City only two weeks ago.

Defenders Max Kilman and Romain Saiss are expected to miss out this weekend, as is full-back Nelson Semedo. Good news for the Liverpool attackers, bad news for the Wolves faithful, although the midlands team have not conceded a first-half goal in 17 Premier League away games since Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored against them on the opening weekend.

Daniel Podence returned from injury as a substitute in Wolves' 1-1 draw with Norwich last weekend after over a month out injured.

Wolves have lost their final fixture in six of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning the other against Sunderland in 2010; whereas Liverpool have not lost a final league game at home since *that* infamous 1989 match against Arsenal.

The midfield battle of Ruben Neves vs Thiago could be an intriguing one, with two of the best going up against each other in such a vital contest. Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez will look to influence the game in an attacking sense and if the Liverpool backline is caught napping, they are players who can certainly inflict punishment.

Wolves will not roll over at Anfield. They are a well-drilled side who are difficult to break down (as seen in the reverse fixture this season). Bruno Lage and his men will want to end the season on a positive note, and if that is at the expense of crashing Liverpool's party, so be it.

