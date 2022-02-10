Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City: Player Ratings

A Premier League return for Liverpool awaited at Anfield tonight, with opponents in the shape of Leicester City, managed by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Only the skipper Jordan Henderson missed out on the squad today with a sore back. Sadio Mané was not involved as well after returning late to Liverpool due to celebrations in Senegal after their triumphant AFCON campaign

Thiago Alcantara returned to the starting lineup after weeks out with COVID-19 and a hip issue. In the front lines, January signing Luis Diaz was handed his Premier League debut, starting in a front three with Diogo Jota and veteran Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool made short work of Leicester, a brace from Diogo Jota securing the three points which took Liverpool closer to Manchester City at the top of the table.

Debutant Diaz enjoyed a lively game as well, with Mohamed Salah also making his return from a one-month long international break.

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

Had two shots which he had to save and he did well. Leicester were dangerous at times but they got few chances in front of the goal.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7.5

Not his usual dominating game, but still a very good game.

JOEL MATIP 8

Made up an imperious wall with van Dijk tonight, and got a wonderful assist for the match sealing goal as well.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

He looked like the van Dijk which was terrorizing attackers back in 2019, at this absolute peak. Dealt with Leicester with seemingly ease. Perhaps his best game after the injury.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 7.5

Another lively player on the pitch today, his understanding and link up with Diaz was wonderful.

FABINHO TAVARES 7.5

His first half was sup par but he did improve a lot later.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 7.5

Had a poor start like Fabinho but massively improved towards the end of the second half.

CURTIS JONES 6

Just not his day, nothing was going quite right and he kept on running into trouble.

LUIS DIAZ 8

He did not get any goal contribution but his debut was extremely encouraging. He was a constant danger, he was pressing well, and fit like a glove into the squad.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 6.5

As Gennaro Gattuso once said, "sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t", today Firmino had some decent moments. Other times he was just carelessly losing the ball and throwing his team into trouble.

DIOGO JOTA 9

Two goals. 12 in the league. 12 in his last 14 games. The man is on fire and he continues his impressive form which took Liverpool through January without their African stars. His play outside the ball was good today as well, with some decent dribbles.

SUBSTITUTES

HARVEY ELLIOT 6.5

He couldn't get much of the ball for a bigger impact. Was more than just alright, though.

MOHAMED SALAH 7

Could have had a brace if Kasper Schmeichel wasn't a man possessed tonight. His curler was so close, so close to another sensational goal to the Egyptian's name.

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

