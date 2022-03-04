Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds With Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds Face Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield on Saturday. Fresh off the back of their Carabao Cup triumph and progression into the FA Cup quarter-finals, Jurgen Klopp's side will be seeking revenge after their 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture in November.

League form

Liverpool come into Saturday's fixture off the back of six consecutive Premier League victories. They currently sit second in the table, six behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand

Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice

Last time out in the league, two weeks ago, Liverpool swept aside Leeds in an emphatic 6-0 win.

Center-back pair Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip, and Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane were all on the scoresheet.

As for the visitors, West Ham sit fifth in the league, having taken an impressive 45 points from their 27 games thus far this season - and are currently four unbeaten. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

David Moyes' side have firmly cemented themselves in the top four race as we enter the business end of the season, alongside the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Wolves, and Tottenham.

West Ham's last league outing was a cagey 1-0 win over Wolves, courtesy of Tomas Soucek's early second-half goal.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.

Matip has been suffering from non-COVID illness, Klopp revealed in his pre-match presser, while Thiago misses out due to the Hamstring issue sustained in the Carabao Cup final warm-up.

Liverpool, West Ham, Joel Matip

Additionally, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones will be assessed prior to the fixture as Liverpool suddenly look bereft of midfield options.

Read More

Roberto Firmino continues to be sidelined by a muscular issue but is nearing a return to full training.

Diogo Jota is fit after returning from injury against Chelsea last Sunday. He played 84 minutes midweek.

Unclear is if Jota will get the nod over one of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah - the latter of which was left out altogether against Norwich.

As for West Ham, Soucek is a doubt due to the facial injury suffered in their FA Cup defeat to Southampton, which left the Czech international requiring five stitches. 

Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko will miss the clash after being granted compassionate leave due the ongoing crisis in his home country.

What: Liverpool (2nd) vs West Ham (5th)

When: Saturday, 17:30 ko

Where: Anfield

Prediction: 2-0 Liverpool

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool, West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds With Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

By Callum Owen1 minute ago
Pablo Fornals Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van dijk West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Predicted Line-up | Premier League | Ibrahima Konaté To Start In Absence Of Joel Matip? Roberto Firmino Still Sidelined

By Julian Prahalathan50 minutes ago
Premier League
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Has High Praise For Liverpool’s Premier League Long-Term Target To Cover Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Joel Matip Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fitness Concerns To Matip, Thiago, Keita, Jones & Firmino

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

Possible West Ham Game Plan Reveal After Michail Antonio Comments About Virgil van Dijk & Alisson Becker - Liverpool Looking For Revenge

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Battle For La Liga Defender

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Looking To Hijack Liverpool And Manchester United Target To Replace Superstar

By Damon Carr7 hours ago