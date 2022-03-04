Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds With Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds Face Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield on Saturday. Fresh off the back of their Carabao Cup triumph and progression into the FA Cup quarter-finals, Jurgen Klopp's side will be seeking revenge after their 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture in November.

League form

Liverpool come into Saturday's fixture off the back of six consecutive Premier League victories. They currently sit second in the table, six behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Last time out in the league, two weeks ago, Liverpool swept aside Leeds in an emphatic 6-0 win.

Center-back pair Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip, and Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane were all on the scoresheet.

As for the visitors, West Ham sit fifth in the league, having taken an impressive 45 points from their 27 games thus far this season - and are currently four unbeaten.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

David Moyes' side have firmly cemented themselves in the top four race as we enter the business end of the season, alongside the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Wolves, and Tottenham.

West Ham's last league outing was a cagey 1-0 win over Wolves, courtesy of Tomas Soucek's early second-half goal.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.

Matip has been suffering from non-COVID illness, Klopp revealed in his pre-match presser, while Thiago misses out due to the Hamstring issue sustained in the Carabao Cup final warm-up.

Additionally, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones will be assessed prior to the fixture as Liverpool suddenly look bereft of midfield options.

Roberto Firmino continues to be sidelined by a muscular issue but is nearing a return to full training.

Diogo Jota is fit after returning from injury against Chelsea last Sunday. He played 84 minutes midweek.

Unclear is if Jota will get the nod over one of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah - the latter of which was left out altogether against Norwich.

As for West Ham, Soucek is a doubt due to the facial injury suffered in their FA Cup defeat to Southampton, which left the Czech international requiring five stitches.

Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko will miss the clash after being granted compassionate leave due the ongoing crisis in his home country.

What: Liverpool (2nd) vs West Ham (5th)

When: Saturday, 17:30 ko

Where: Anfield

Prediction: 2-0 Liverpool

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook