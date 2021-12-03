Watch: The Best Premier League Goals - Liverpool vs Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a rich history with League Division One, spanning from the late 1800s until the mid-1980s. They flirted with the Premier League in the 2003/2004 season and again from 2009 to 2012 but have only recently cemented themselves back in the top flight.

Liverpool has faced Wolves a total of 14 times during their history in the Premier League and recorded 11 wins, two draws, and one defeat in those matches.

Below will be some of the best goals from those 14 matches.

21 January 2004— Kenny Miller 90’

Wolves 1 Liverpool 1

In Wolves’ first game back in the top flight, they managed to pull back a late equalizer in the 90th minute.



Kenny Miller latched on to a ball launched into the box in the match’s final minute and slotted it past Jerzy Dudek to level the game.

Wolves have only scored four goals against the Reds in 14 Premier League matches, so this will be the only entry on this list.

26 December 2009— Steven Gerrard 62’

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Wolves gained promotion for the 2009 season, but their first game against the Reds back in Premier League didn’t have any late heroics this time.

Steven Gerrard broke through for Rafael Benítez’s Reds in the 62nd minute with a powerful header past keeper Marcus Hahnemann.

22 January 2011— Raul Meireles 50’

Wolves 0 Liverpool 3

Fernando Torres opened the scoring in one of his last games for Liverpool, but Raul Meireles scored the best of the lot.

The Portuguese midfielder volleyed a defensive clearance from around 28 yards into the upper right-hand corner of the net. He silenced the home supporters at Molineux and sent the traveling Kop into delirium.

24 September 2011— Luis Suárez 38’

Liverpool 2 Wolves 1

Torres may have left Liverpool, but the Reds found a more than capable replacement in the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

It didn’t take long for Suárez to show how good he was with the ball at his feet and at finding the back of the net. This second goal against Wolves showcases both.

21 December 2018— Virgil van Dijk 68’

Wolves 0 Liverpool 2

The game was reasonably comfortable for Liverpool, and one of the reasons was the recent acquisition of Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman commanded the defense as soon as he stepped into the backline, but he also wasn’t shy in front of the opposition net.

Van Dijk scored with his head in his first game against Everton but found the back of the net with a close-range volley for his first goal in the Premier League.

23 January 2020— Roberto Firmino 84’

Wolves 1 Liverpool 2

Liverpool found themselves struggling to find a winner against Wolves after Raúl Jiménez’s second-half equalizer.

However, in the last ten minutes of the game, Roberto Firmino popped up and took a pass from Jordan Henderson past Wolves’ defense and fired it into the back of the net to get the three points.

