Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Preview

So it all comes down to this... 37 matches have come and gone and the fate of Liverpool and their Premier League ambitions is once again at the hands of themselves and Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool fans around the world all know the parameters needed in order for The Reds to lift their 20th top-flight league title: City must drop points at home against Aston Villa; Liverpool must beat Wolves at Anfield.

Once again a single point separates two of the greatest teams the Premier League have ever seen. There is no room for error; glory awaits the victor.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are 'all good' but the German mastermind is unwilling to gamble on the fitness of any of them if they are not 100% with the Champions League final incoming.

"I actually understand 100 per cent the goal-scoring battle with Heung-min Son (and Mo Salah for the Golden Boot) but we have no chance that we take any risks. But Mo doesn’t want to take any risks, there is no doubt about that." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's availability this weekend

Whilst it would be ideal for the Liverpool trio of Fabinho, van Dijk and Salah to play this weekend and get back in to the rhythm of the game in preparation for Madrid, Klopp certainly won't risk his superstars from the start if they are not fully fit.

Joe Gomez had an encouraging scan result too on Thursday; hopefully he will feature in the squad this weekend but again will not be risked, especially since Trent Alexander-Arnold had a rare rest in the midweek win against Southampton.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 6 matches against Wolves in all competitions; with Gomez sidelined, the Liverpool defence will look to make it six out of seven. IMAGO / Sportimage

Injury updates aside, Liverpool have a range of players in which they can choose from their impressive squad depth.

If van Dijk is due to be afforded more minutes to recover from the gruelling but victorious FA Cup final win, expect Joel Matip and Ibou Konate to be paired again at the heart of defence.

Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold could very well come back in to the starting XI, but the Greek Scouser (or the Scouser who is Greek) Kostas Tsimikas could allow Robertson some more rest time, although with momentum and rhythm at the forefront of Klopp's mind, perhaps not.

Jordan Henderson was fantastic in not only the Southampton game as the 6, but also in the Villerreal clash and FA Cup final. Klopp will have a tough choice in selecting Fabinho as the holding midfielder or giving the role to the Liverpool captain once more in order for Fabinho to gain more resting minutes before next Saturday.

Thiago was also warming the bench for 90 minutes in the week, so expect the Spanish sensation to feature in the midfield with either Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita or James Milner playing alongside him, should Fabi remain on the sidelines.

Elliott's minutes have been well managed since returning from injury and his impressive display against Southampton may very well warrant him another start this weekend. The 19-year-old has so much potential and carries such an attacking threat, he surely has to be on Klopp's mind over the next two games.

Liverpool have won their last 6 matches against Wolves in all competitions and 15 out of their last 17 PL games; Thiago has been influential throughout that period. IMAGO / PA Images

The battle of the Golden Boot between Mo Salah and Heung-min Son has almost reached its climax. A goal in favour of Salah is all that separates these two goal scoring juggernauts, but the award is, surprisingly, not on the priority list for Salah who is seeking a second Champions League victory. In any other circumstances, fit or injured, Salah would be eager and itching to get on the pitch and hunt down a third golden boot, but greater accomplishes await the Egyptian King.

If Salah does not feature from the start, Liverpool have the choice of a rested Sadio Mane or Luis Diaz, alongside Roberto Firmino, who impressed and looked resurgent and revitalised against Southampton.

Diogo Jota has yet to hit his red-hot form he exhibited during midseason, but he is one of the best finishers at the club and his presence is always a threat to the defenders he faces.

Taki Minamino hit his tenth goal of the season, and perhaps one of the most important ones he has registered in his equalising effort against The Saints. Minamino has been worth every penny of his £7.25m fee, having a strike rate this season of a goal every 95 minutes.

Cult hero and Liverpool legend Divock Origi has (sadly) called time on his Liverpool adventure. The Belgian is due to move to AC Milan at the end of the season and with so many wonderful memories of his tenure at Anfield, I strongly believe his story has not yet been fully written, there is another chance for one last chapter and one more shot at glory...

Divock Origi has 41 goals for Liverpool in 175 games, can the Belgian add to his tally before his Milan departure?

In terms of rhythm, and with the Wolves match only being six days from the UCL Final, expect to see a team as close to the Final starting XI as possible.

Wolves Team News

The visitors form over the past few games has been poor, almost relegation material poor. Wolves have only won one game in their last seven and suffered a heavy defeats from Liverpool's foes Manchester City only weeks ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers season started so promising with Bruno Lage at the helm, but has since fizzled out and left them without European football next season.

Jose Sa, who was rested last time out, has been a revelation for £6m this season and has arguably been Wolves' best player; injuries have not aided Lage's squad either with significant players out for lengthy periods of time.

Defenders Max Kilman and Romain Saiss are expected to miss out this weekend, as is full-back Nelson Semedo. Good news for the Liverpool attackers, bad news for the Wolves faithful, although the midlands team have not conceded a first-half goal in 17 Premier League away games since Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored against them on the opening weekend.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Daniel Podence returned from injury as a substitute in Wolves' 1-1 draw with Norwich last weekend after over a month out injured.

Wolves have lost their final fixture in six of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning the other against Sunderland in 2010; whereas Liverpool have not lost a final league game at home since *that* infamous 1989 match against Arsenal.

The midfield battle of Ruben Neves vs Thiago could be an intriguing one, with two of the best going up against each other in such a vital contest. Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez will look to influence the game in an attacking sense and if the Liverpool backline is caught napping, they are players who can certainly inflict punishment.

Wolves have the chance at achieving immortality (from the Man City fanbase at least) if they were to put their previously poor form aside and take at least a point from Liverpool this Sunday. It would certainly provide their fans with a happier end to the season than another defeat would do.

The Reds have been incredible at Anfield this season, winning 14 of an unbeaten 18; The Reds can go a fifth year out of the past six unbeaten in the league. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool know that this season's Premier League success rests not in their own hands. Manchester City have been superb this season and know that one more big performance will crown them Champions of England for the eighth time.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa played Thursday night against a Burnley side facing relegation and in honesty should have scored more goals with their chances; they will not be afforded the same amount of opportunities against Man City this weekend.

Liverpool need somewhat of a miracle, but it is possible.

Wolves are not coming to Anfield to simply roll-over either, they are a well-drilled side who are difficult to break down (as seen in the reverse fixture this season). Bruno Lage and his men will want to end the season on a positive note, and if that is at the expense of crashing Liverpool's party, so be it.

"It's a joy to be part of it. To be part of this group, in this building, is exceptional. It's a pure joy. It's a fantastic time for a Liverpool supporter and we have to ensure we enjoy the last two games now. Two massive games to come." Jurgen Klopp on life at Liverpool F.C.

It is fitting that it all comes down to this game; two tremendous titans in the North-West who have battled against each other for the better half of a decade, dance once more to the beat of glory.

It is the final league game of the season, Liverpool must end their final game victorious and hope Stevie G provides another miracle, as he has done so often for his Liverpool Football Club.

Come Sunday, Liverpool's quadruple hopes continue onwards to eternal glory or simply perish in to oblivion on Sunday - either way it shall end in tears; as such things always do.

