Liverpool vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | FA Cup | Will Virgil Van Dijk start? Origi to make his final appearance?

Liverpool vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up

Liverpool faces Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final game of the Premier League and has the opportunity to finish the season on a high by winning a potential league title.

However, this is only possible if Manchester City somehow drop points.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp understands the task at hand and will go all out to push their rivals by selecting a solid team.

Here’s how Liverpool will lineup against Wolves:

Goalkeeper- Alisson

The Brazilian has been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League by making vital saves to keep Liverpool in the title race.

Manchester City’s Ederson has also been fantastic this season as both share the spoils of keeping 20 clean sheets each.

With both fighting for the golden glove award, Alisson hopes to claim the prize ahead of his Brazilian compatriot.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson

World Cup-winning Brazil captain Cafu expressed that Alexander-Arnold is "one of the best right-backs" globally.

The Scouse reminds him of his playing style, and his “will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in” makes him an unprecedented player.

Therefore, Trent will start to prove Cafu right.

Meanwhile, Joel Matip will keep his place after scoring a vital header against Southampton to keep Liverpool within touching distance of the title.

He will lineup alongside Virgil Van Dijk, who returned to training after picking up a calf injury.

Thankfully, it wasn’t severe, and the Dutchman will play his part to get match fitness before the champions league final.

Andy Robertson will also return to the starting lineup after Kostas Tsimikas impressively deputised midweek.

The Scotsman also looked fatigued, and with much-needed rest, he will be raring to go again for the final push.

Midfield - Henderson, Thiago, Keita

Henderson came on late against Southampton to ensure the three points for Liverpool.

The captain will start as he is the man for the big occasions.

Keita was another player who came off the bench late to secure the points for Liverpool.

With Fabinho still injured, Keita is next in line to replace the Brazilian.

Thiago was rested midweek and will, therefore, start. Another big game player, the Spaniard’s quality, will be essential.

Forward - Diaz, Firmino, Mané

Despite Salah returning to training, it is expected he will feature as a substitute due to him recovering from a groin injury.

Klopp will be careful on playing the Egyptian and bring him on if needed.

Salah is the leading goalscorer and would like to pick up the golden boot.

Regardless, Diaz, Firmino and Mané will be the chosen front three.

Diaz and Mané missed the Southampton game entirely and were not in the matchday squad.

Firmino, however, was man-of-the-match and played 83 minutes.

His performance is timely as Liverpool requires his selflessness and vision to keep the attack ticking.

