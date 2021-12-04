Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Watch: Liverpool's Bench React To Divock Origi's Winnner Against Wolves With Jugen Klopp Dragging Kostas Tsimikas In Excitement

Author:

Divock Origi's late winner against Wolves has caused mayhem on social media with fans and journalists giving their reactions. Those reactions online were replicated on the sideline too. 

When it all looked done and dusted and Liverpool were coming away from Molineux with just a measly point. Up stepped the legend that is Divock Origi.

Divock Origi Goal Celebration

Virgil Van Dijk played a trademark long ball over the top to Mohamed Salah, who controlled the ball exquisitely to take it past the defender. 

Salah then put the ball into Origi, who controlled and finished on the turn, which caused scenes, not only in the away end but also the away dugout. 

Liverpool's bench jumped up in excitement and celebrated which what could be such an important goal in the title race. 

Read More

Jurgen Klopp hugged everyone in sight, including Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas. The hug was full of so much joy, it looked as if Klopp was dragging him along. 

What a moment. What a team. What a clutch player. 

Kostas Tsimikas expressed his thoughts on Instagram about 'Klopp' hug', jokingly saying that it was a definite red card.

