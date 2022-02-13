Liverpool’s Best Goals vs Burnley in the Klopp Era

After Liverpool's simple victory against Leicester City, they will now be relishing more of a challenge against relegation threatened Burnley.

The Clarets currently sit at the bottom of the league but are coming off the back of a positive result as they drew 1-1 against Manchester United.

So ahead of the game at Turf Moor let's look back at some of the best goals Liverpool have scored against Sean Dyche's side whilst Jurgen Klopp has been in charge.

5) Ragnar Klavan- Burnley 1-2 Liverpool, 1 January 2018

Definitely not the prettiest goal you will ever see, if anything it is one of the more scruffy goals however given the context it is probably one of the favourite goals under Jurgen Klopp in any game never mind just against Burnley.

It was the 93rd minute, 1-1 and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was getting ready to put one last ball into the box from a free-kick.

Dejan Lovren flicked it on and Klavan, every Liverpool fans best-loved Estonian, nodded it on near the goal-line to send the away end into oblivion.

His only goal for the club and what a goal it was.

4) Sadio Mane- Liverpool 2-0 Burnley, 21 August 2021

The first game with fans back at Anfield the vibes around the ground were quite simply immaculate.

Mane's goal to seal off the victory would also be under that category.

The Liverpool that won the league title entered the field to show that they were well and truly back just like the fans.

Virgil Van Dijk pinged an outrageous ball to the right-hand side, Harvey Elliott chested it down delightfully and found Trent Alexander-Arnold who deliciously clipped the ball into Mane who fired the ball past Pope.

It was quite literally poetry in motion.

3) Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool 3-1, 5 December 2018

This was the definition of a counter-attack goal.

Alisson after making a remarkable save threw the ball out quickly to Daniel Sturridge who delicately found Mohamed Salah.

His first-time pass fell to Xherdan Shaqiri who smashed it home to wrap the game up for Liverpool.

Slick football at its finest.

2) Emre Can, Liverpool 2-1 Burnley, 12 March 2017

The season when Klopp was trying to get Liverpool back into Europe's elite competition this was a key game in the fight for top four.

Burnley went ahead early on but Georginio Wijnaldum got one back before half-time.

Then around the hour mark, Emre Can picked up the ball around 25-yards out and smashed the ball hard and low into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was such a precise finish and an aesthetically pleasing finish that won the game for Liverpool

1) Sadio Mane- Burnley 1-2 Liverpool, 1 January 2018

Liverpool's equaliser before the Klavan last minute winner in 2018 and what a rocket it was.

Alexander-Arnold put the cross in with Oxlade-Chamberlain running onto it ready to smash the ball but Mane took it off his toes to everyone's disappointment.

Mane took a couple of touches and wacked the ball on his weaker foot into the top left corner.

An exquisite strike.

