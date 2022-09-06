Skip to main content

Liverpool's Midfield Selection For Champions League Debut v Napoli Has Fans Fuming

A major news source is reporting today that Jurgen Klopp has made his midfield selection for the upcoming Champions League match against worthy opponents Napoli. It's an unusual pick, given the options Klopp now has, and fans are already expressing their disgust on Social Media.

Liverpool have had a rocky start to the season with only two wins from 6 games. Injuries in the midfield have dominated the headlines. The key injury to playmaker Thiago Alcantara has been the toughest to digest as Liverpool have lacked the ingenuity of Thiago's visionary passing.

Klopp has tried many different combinations with FabinhoJordan Henderson and Harvey Elliot being the popular selection choices.

More recently Fabio Carvalho has been deployed as skipper Jordan Henderson is sidelined for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury.

This leaves a serious delta in experience as Elliot and Carvalho have still to learn how to play together in Klopp's system and often struggle to choose the correct pass.

Liverpool James Milner

In the experience department Klopp now only has Fabinho and the 36-year-old James Milner. Milner has been a suitable deputy in the past but father time is clearly not on his side and he almost cost Liverpool the game at Goodison Park on Saturday with a nearly fatal mistake. 

It's surprising then that David Maddock of the Mirror is reporting today that Klopp has already named him to start tomorrow against Napoli in the Champions League opening game for Liverpool. It looks like he will get the nod along with Fabinho and Elliot.

The decision has not been overlooked on Social Media with fans taking to Twitter to express their distaste. Comments such as "Ohh no just cancel the season already" and "We are finished then" flooded the popular platform.

The selection is somewhat surprising given that Klopp now has the experienced Brazilian midfield playmaker Arthur Melo at his disposal.

Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo

The Brazilian has never lost an International game when paired with Fabinho but Klopp must feel like it's too soon in the campaign to deploy him.

Liverpool will need to show that they are still a team that can threaten in this competition or many fans will believe the season is already squandered. 

